Sundowns sweat on fitness of Teboho Mokoena ahead of Esperance clash

Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena will be hoping influential midfielder Teboho Mokoena is available for their crunch Champions League semifinal against Esperance on Friday.
The Brazilians take on the Tunisian giants in the first leg at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Tunis on Saturday (9pm, SA time) looking for a positive result to bring back to South Africa before the return leg at Loftus Versfeld next Friday (8pm).
Mokoena, who scored a superb opening long-range goal in Downs' 2-2 DStv Premiership draw against Moroka Swallows on Monday, limped off the field and was replaced by Sipho Mbule after 39 minutes.
“He felt a small tweak and I am very proud of him because I always say to the players, 'Once you feel something, even if it is small, you go out and don’t take risks',” Mokwena said.
Mokwena said his players have to keep going.
“No-one is going to feel sorry for us, we have to continue to represent this club every single game in the best way we can. We have to represent the supporters and make them happy as much as we possibly can.
“We do it for the fans, we sacrifice for them every day. We were training on Sunday and we are playing on Monday, we are leaving for Tunisia on Tuesday on a 12-hour flight and we play in Tunisia on Saturday.
“When we come back we have to play against Sekhukhune United. Who is going to feel sorry for us? Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We have to man up and do the best we can.
‘This time I will speak because it is bad’: Sundowns coach Mokwena on refs
“That’s unfortunately what our lives are about and heavy is the head that carries the crown.”
Runaway Premiership leaders Sundowns are competing across six competitions in 2023-24, including reaching the final of the MTN8, winning the inaugural African Football League and reaching the Nedbank semis, plus they are into the Champions League semifinals.
When they return from Tunisia on Sunday, the Brazilians turn their attention back to the Premiership as they host Sekhukhune United at Loftus on Tuesday, looking to continue their march towards a record-extending seventh league title.
Esperance have no midweek domestic fixtures to distract them from either leg of the Champions League semifinal.
