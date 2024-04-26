Soccer

Phil Foden enjoying being front and centre at Man City

26 April 2024 - 08:30 By Reuters
Manchester City attacker Phil Foden celebrates after scoring during their Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Community Stadium on April 25 2024 in Brighton, England.
Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Phil Foden is showing he can excel playing a more central role than off the wing for Manchester City, Kevin De Bruyne said after their 4-0 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday.

De Bruyne opened the scoring in the 17th minute, Foden scored twice before half-time and Julian Alvarez added the fourth in the second half as City climbed to within a point of Arsenal with a game in hand.

Foden has 24 goals for City in all competitions this season, and has often been used in more central roles by coach Pep Guardiola, specially when top scorer Erling Haaland is absent.

" Phil gets trusted to play centrally. Even today we didn’t play with any wingers, so we both played a little centrally and had to go on the wings sometimes," said De Bruyne.

"He was always a number 10 and it’s hard to understand everything you need to do in a Pep team.

"It's more the structure of it and on the wing you get more freedom. Phil does what he does for six, seven years. He’s been doing this for years and helped us win titles. This season he’s gone up a level.”

Foden, 23, said the central role suited him.

“I’ve always said I see myself centrally," he said.

"This year I’ve moved more inside and helped my game. It’s where I want to be to create and score.”

City next travel to face Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

