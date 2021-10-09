LIVE BLOG: Detemined Bafana go four points clear in Group G
South Africa secured a 3-1 win over Ethiopia in 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification Group G match on Saturday at the Borg El Arab Stadium.
FT Score at Bahir Dar Stadium, Bahir Dar, Ethiopia 1-3 South Africa (T. Mokoena (45+1) M. Mvala (71) E. Makgopa (90+1))
89' | GOAL! Evidence Makgopa makes it 3-1 for Bafana
87' | Three minutes to go with coach Hugo Broos' side fighting to hang on to the lead while Ethiopia push for an equalizer
80' | Another chance for Bafana to extend the lead but denied by the crossbar. Bafana lead Ethiopia 2-1
76' | Substitution time for the Ethiopians. Abel Yalew replaces Amanuel Gebremikael
71' | Goal! Bafana 2-1 Ethiopia, Mvala hands South Africa a lead
67' | Goal! Ethiopia level matters from Getaneh Kebede from a free kick 1-1
66' | Bafana's Thabiso Kutumela received a yellow card for a bad foul outside the penalty box
57' | Ethiopian players appeal for a penalty after what looked like a handball from Bafana's Xulu but the referee waves it off
50' | Bafana's Teboho Mokoena try his luck and shot from outside the box
46' | Ethiopia's Asrat Tonjo wins a free kick in the defensive half
Second half is underway | Ethiopia 0-1 South Africa
45' GOAL!!! @BafanaBafana take the lead. Teboho Mokoena free kick slips out of the Ethiopian goalkeepers hands into the back of the net!!#WCQ2022— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 9, 2021
Half-Time | It's Bafana Bafana with the advantage at the break 1-0
45' | GOAL! Mokoena hands Bafana a lead after a howler from the Ethiopia goalkeeper. Bafana 1-0 Ethiopia
43' | Entertaining contest so far with both sides still searching for an opener. It remains goalless at Bahir Dar Stadium, Bahir Dar
38' | Ethiopia continues to pile up pressure on the Bafana and come close to getting the lead but Williams denied them an opportunity once again
36' | Bafana keeper Williams produces a fine stop deny Nasir in a one-on-one situation for the second time in a space of three minutes
35' | Substitution for Bafana Bafana
IN - Victor Letsoalo OUT - Tshegofatso Mabasa
33' minutes gone by and the score remains 0-0 at Bahir Dar Stadium, Bahir Dar
32' | Thabiso Kutumela takes an impressive shot but it goes wide
26' | Ethiopia wins a corner following a magnificent safe by keepr Ronwen Williams
23' | Both sides are looking to book their spot in the 2022 Qatar World Cup Qualifier, score remains 0-0
1st Half Score update 15' | Ethiopia 0-0 South Africa
5' | Lively start for coach Hugo Broos' chargers in the early exchanges
BAFANA XI v ETHIOPIA line-up:
Williams (c), Mobbie, Mashego, Xulu, De Reuck, Mokoena, Brooks, Mvala, Kutumela, Hlongwane, Mabasa.
SUBS: Mothwa, Maart, Blom, Ngcobo, Hlanti, Zuke, Makgopa, Letsoalo, Donn.
Vincent Pule got injured during warm up and has been replaced in the #Bafana starting lineup by Thabiso Kutumela.
Kickoff is at 3pm.
The starting lineup for opponents, Ethiopia #FIFAWCQ2022 pic.twitter.com/5WAyCIGgWh— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 9, 2021
Hyped and ready! Team SA have made their presence felt at Bahir Dar International Stadium, Ethiopia.
Bafana arrived in Bahir Dar on Thursday and will have a couple of training sessions at the match venue to acclimatise before the first match at 3pm SA time on Saturday.
The squad reminding you of the broadcast details and times for today's match against Ethiopia at Bahir Dar Stadium - Bafana need your support!