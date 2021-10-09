Soccer

LIVE BLOG: Detemined Bafana go four points clear in Group G

09 October 2021 - 13:35 By OFENTSE RATSIE
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is livid after Thabiso Kutumela had to withdraw from camp because he took the vaccination jab the day before.
South Africa secured a 3-1 win over Ethiopia in 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification Group G match on Saturday at the Borg El Arab Stadium.

FT Score at Bahir Dar Stadium, Bahir Dar, Ethiopia 1-3 South Africa (T. Mokoena (45+1) M. Mvala (71) E. Makgopa (90+1))

89' | GOAL! Evidence Makgopa makes it 3-1 for Bafana

87' | Three minutes to go with coach Hugo Broos' side fighting to hang on to the lead while Ethiopia push for an equalizer

80' | Another chance for Bafana to extend the lead but denied by the crossbar. Bafana lead Ethiopia 2-1

76' | Substitution time for the Ethiopians. Abel Yalew replaces Amanuel Gebremikael

71' | Goal! Bafana 2-1 Ethiopia, Mvala hands South Africa a lead

67' | Goal! Ethiopia level matters from Getaneh Kebede from a free kick 1-1

66' | Bafana's Thabiso Kutumela received a yellow card for a bad foul outside the penalty box

57' | Ethiopian players appeal for a penalty after what looked like a handball from Bafana's Xulu but the referee waves it off

50' | Bafana's Teboho Mokoena try his luck and shot from outside the box

46' | Ethiopia's Asrat Tonjo wins a free kick in the defensive half

Second half is underway | Ethiopia 0-1 South Africa

Half-Time | It's Bafana Bafana with the advantage at the break 1-0

45' | GOAL! Mokoena hands Bafana a lead after a howler from the Ethiopia goalkeeper. Bafana 1-0 Ethiopia

43' | Entertaining contest so far with both sides still searching for an opener. It remains goalless at Bahir Dar Stadium, Bahir Dar

38' | Ethiopia continues to pile up pressure on the Bafana and come close to getting the lead but Williams denied them an opportunity once again

36' | Bafana keeper Williams produces a fine stop deny Nasir in a one-on-one situation for the second time in a space of three minutes

35' | Substitution for Bafana Bafana

      IN - Victor Letsoalo OUT - Tshegofatso Mabasa

33' minutes gone by and the score remains 0-0 at Bahir Dar Stadium, Bahir Dar

32' | Thabiso Kutumela takes an impressive shot but it goes wide

26' | Ethiopia wins a corner following a magnificent safe by keepr Ronwen Williams

23' | Both sides are looking to book their spot in the 2022 Qatar World Cup Qualifier, score remains 0-0

1st Half Score update 15' | Ethiopia 0-0 South Africa

5' | Lively start for coach Hugo Broos' chargers in the early exchanges

BAFANA XI v ETHIOPIA line-up:

Williams (c), Mobbie, Mashego, Xulu, De Reuck, Mokoena, Brooks, Mvala, Kutumela, Hlongwane, Mabasa.

SUBS: Mothwa, Maart, Blom, Ngcobo, Hlanti, Zuke, Makgopa, Letsoalo, Donn.

Bafana arrived in Bahir Dar on Thursday and will have a couple of training sessions at the match venue to acclimatise before the first match at 3pm SA time on Saturday.

