LIVE BLOG: Detemined Bafana go four points clear in Group G

South Africa secured a 3-1 win over Ethiopia in 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification Group G match on Saturday at the Borg El Arab Stadium.

FT Score at Bahir Dar Stadium, Bahir Dar, Ethiopia 1-3 South Africa (T. Mokoena (45+1) M. Mvala (71) E. Makgopa (90+1))

89' | GOAL! Evidence Makgopa makes it 3-1 for Bafana

87' | Three minutes to go with coach Hugo Broos' side fighting to hang on to the lead while Ethiopia push for an equalizer

80' | Another chance for Bafana to extend the lead but denied by the crossbar. Bafana lead Ethiopia 2-1

76' | Substitution time for the Ethiopians. Abel Yalew replaces Amanuel Gebremikael

71' | Goal! Bafana 2-1 Ethiopia, Mvala hands South Africa a lead

67' | Goal! Ethiopia level matters from Getaneh Kebede from a free kick 1-1

66' | Bafana's Thabiso Kutumela received a yellow card for a bad foul outside the penalty box

57' | Ethiopian players appeal for a penalty after what looked like a handball from Bafana's Xulu but the referee waves it off

50' | Bafana's Teboho Mokoena try his luck and shot from outside the box

46' | Ethiopia's Asrat Tonjo wins a free kick in the defensive half

Second half is underway | Ethiopia 0-1 South Africa