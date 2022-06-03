×

Soccer

Sipho Mbule joins Sundowns from SuperSport for an undisclosed fee

03 June 2022 - 10:55
Sipho Mbule of SuperSport United is joining Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

In a massive transfer coup, Mamelodi Sundowns have agreed terms for the permanent move of midfielder Sipho Mbule from July 1 2022 for an undisclosed fee.

Mbule joined United’s academy during the 2015/16 season from Virginia (Harmony) Sports Academy and played just under 100 games for the club.

The 24-year-old played a crucial role in helping United lift the MTN 8 trophy twice, in the 2017/18 and 2019/20 seasons.

He contributed immensely during the CAF Confederation Cup journey where the club finished as runners-up after they narrowly lost to TP Mazembe of DRC in 2017.

Mbule's magical long-range strike in the first leg of the final was nominated for goal of the tournament.

Mbule was rewarded by his peers for his consistent performances in the 2019/20 season and scooped the cub’s Players’ Player of the season award.

The Bethlehem-born player has represented South Africa in all youth levels (U17, U20, U23) and also featured in the Bafana Bafana squad.

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews said: “We are sorry to be losing a gifted player like Sipho, especially at his age where his best is yet to come.

“We tried all avenues to turn things around with Sipho, but in recent months it became clear that his heart and mind is not at our club and that it was best for us to part ways.

“We wish Sipho every success in football and in life and hope to see the best of him in the future as he truly has special talent that can light up the PSL and Bafana Bafana.”

