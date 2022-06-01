Smiling to the bank: Sundowns' players to pocket millions

It adds up to an impressive R40m and the club bosses should be pretty happy with this return on investment. The players and the technical ensemble lived up to the saying that “to make money, you have to spend money” and it will be interesting to see if they can keep this trend going next season.

On Wednesday, the team went on a trophy parade in Mamelodi and Hammanskraal before arriving in Church Square in the Pretoria CBD, where star player Denis Onyango and chairman Tlhopie Motsepe addressed supporters.

The players and the team have been given a month off to rest and recharge their batteries.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.