×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Smiling to the bank: Sundowns' players to pocket millions

01 June 2022 - 11:21 By Staff Reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns players (left to right) Thapelo Morena, Neo Maema, Denis Onyango, Aubrey Modiba and Lebohang Maboe during a trophy tour at Mams Mall in Mamelodi on May 31 2022.
Mamelodi Sundowns players (left to right) Thapelo Morena, Neo Maema, Denis Onyango, Aubrey Modiba and Lebohang Maboe during a trophy tour at Mams Mall in Mamelodi on May 31 2022.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns' players and technical team did good business and brought R40m to the club from the competitions they took part in and those they won this past season.

As is the norm at the club, the players and technical staff will share the loot, TimesLIVE is informed. That means the players and technical ensemble will be smiling all the way to the bank — they will pocket about R1m each as a reward for their efforts.

The Brazilians made a clean sweep by winning a domestic treble. They won the MTN8, the Nedbank Cup and a fifth successive DStv Premiership title. They also reached the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League.

In the MTN8, Sundowns took home the R8m first prize and then grabbed R7m for the Nedbank Cup. They received R15m for winning the league title and R10m for being in the last-eight of the Champions League.

It adds up to an impressive R40m and the club bosses should be pretty happy with this return on investment. The players and the technical ensemble lived up to the saying that “to make money, you have to spend money” and it will be interesting to see if they can keep this trend going next season.

On Wednesday, the team went on a trophy parade in Mamelodi and Hammanskraal before arriving in Church Square in the Pretoria CBD, where star player Denis Onyango and chairman Tlhopie Motsepe addressed supporters.

The players and the team have been given a month off to rest and recharge their batteries.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Komphela fields backlash after tweeting Ahly removing medals was ‘disgusting’

Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela was left fielding backlash from the treacherous Twittersphere after saying Al Ahly removing their ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Sundowns’ record-breaking Denis Onyango targets league title No 10

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango is targeting the perfect 10 next season.
Sport
1 hour ago

WATCH | Sundowns show off their pile of trophies in Mamelodi

Hot on the heels of completing a treble and clean sweep of domestic trophies at the weekend, some Mamelodi Sundowns players interacted with their ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Sundowns players to be given a month off after successful campaign

Mamelodi Sundowns players will be given a four-week break to recharge the batteries after a successful domestic season where they completed a treble ...
Sport
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Pitso will be back' — Fans react to Al Ahly's Champions League final defeat Soccer
  2. Kaizer Junior, Amakhosi’s new uncrowned chief Sport
  3. Komphela fields backlash after tweeting Ahly removing medals was ‘disgusting’ Soccer
  4. Stellenbosch confirm two star players moving to Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  5. Mamelodi Sundowns, Shalulile and Jali win big at PSL Awards Soccer

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux