Tickets for the Nebank Cup final in Durban on May 19 have sold out‚ just a day after they went on sale.

With Kaizer Chiefs facing National First Division (NFD) team TS Galaxy in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ and expected to end a three-season trophy drought‚ demand for tickets has evidently been huge from Amakhosi supporters.

The PSL posted on their official Twitter page on Monday‚ the first day of tickets going on sale‚ that 65 percent had already been sold for the cup final at the 56‚000-seater World Cup venue.

On Tuesday the PSL Tweeted that tickets had been sold out.