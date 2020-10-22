Be prepared: Africa on red alert for Covid-19 second wave

CDC director warns that the coronavirus is not just another flu. It must be taken seriously

The coronavirus is not the same as viruses such as flu or HIV, said the Africa CDC director, Dr John Nkengasong, when asked about this on Thursday during his weekly Covid-19 briefing.



HIV took nearly 40 years to infect about 80 million people globally. The coronavirus took only 10 months to infect more than 40 million people across the world, killing more than a million “loved ones”, he said...