Africa

Be prepared: Africa on red alert for Covid-19 second wave

CDC director warns that the coronavirus is not just another flu. It must be taken seriously

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
22 October 2020 - 19:45

The coronavirus is not the same as viruses such as flu or HIV, said the Africa CDC director, Dr John Nkengasong, when asked about this on Thursday during his weekly Covid-19 briefing.

HIV took nearly 40 years to infect about 80 million people globally. The coronavirus took only 10 months to infect more than 40 million people across the world, killing more than a million “loved ones”, he said...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Be prepared: Africa on red alert for Covid-19 second wave Africa
  2. Why #ENDSARS protests are different and what lessons they hold for Nigeria Africa
  3. In Zimbabwe, stolen diamonds are the unemployed’s best friend Africa
  4. ‘Call us junta’: civilian ‘dogs’ can bark but ‘the army will always rule Zim’ Africa
  5. Africa launches R1,6bn genomics initiative to help fight Covid-19 Africa

Latest Videos

Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...

Related articles

  1. 'We don't want to scare you': Mkhize warns of Covid 'resurgence' South Africa
  2. Africa launches R1,6bn genomics initiative to help fight Covid-19 Africa
  3. Traditional leaders want to resume initiations, but government says not just yet South Africa
X