Be prepared: Africa on red alert for Covid-19 second wave
CDC director warns that the coronavirus is not just another flu. It must be taken seriously
22 October 2020 - 19:45
The coronavirus is not the same as viruses such as flu or HIV, said the Africa CDC director, Dr John Nkengasong, when asked about this on Thursday during his weekly Covid-19 briefing.
HIV took nearly 40 years to infect about 80 million people globally. The coronavirus took only 10 months to infect more than 40 million people across the world, killing more than a million “loved ones”, he said...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.