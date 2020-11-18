Zim takes Vim to its economy ... but is it too dirty to clean?

The country has launched a strategy to stimulate growth it hopes will average at 5% annually for the next five years

This week three years ago, late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe’s reign was on its last legs. He was cornered and outnumbered as his allies skipped the country.



War veteran Christopher Mutsvangwa declared “the army must finish with him today”, Zanu-PF’s youth league called for Mugabe’s impeachment and the opposition bought into that...