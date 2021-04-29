Africa

Africa to raise guard against Covid-19: emergency meeting on cards

India’s catastrophic rise in infections and death seen as warning to continent

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
29 April 2021 - 21:19

Africa needs to learn from the devastation Covid-19 is causing in India to avoid a similar scenario, warned director of the Africa CDC (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/) Dr John Nkengasong on Thursday at his weekly update.

By Thursday 4.5 million people had been infected with Covid-19, more than four million had recovered on the continent, and 121 000 deaths had been reported...

