Africa to raise guard against Covid-19: emergency meeting on cards

India’s catastrophic rise in infections and death seen as warning to continent

Africa needs to learn from the devastation Covid-19 is causing in India to avoid a similar scenario, warned director of the Africa CDC (https://africacdc.org/covid-19/) Dr John Nkengasong on Thursday at his weekly update.



By Thursday 4.5 million people had been infected with Covid-19, more than four million had recovered on the continent, and 121 000 deaths had been reported...