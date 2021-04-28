Botswana president in self-quarantine, will miss Sadc meeting on Mozambique attacks

Botswana is the current chair of that division, which is tasked with promoting peace and security in the region.

Vice-president Slumber Tsogwane will lead Botswana’s delegation to the summit, the president’s press secretary Batlhalefi Leagajang said in a statement.

Leagajang said President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s self-quarantine was “out of an abundance of caution”.

Botswana has recorded more than 45,850 coronavirus infections and more than 690 deaths since the pandemic began, according to a Reuters tally.