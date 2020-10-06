Lifestyle

These are SA’s top outdoor eating spots for the Covid-tinged summer season

The winelands were made for eating outdoors — but there are other great options countrywide too

06 October 2020 - 19:43 By Richard Holmes and Candice botha and Sarah Buitendach

From picnic blankets under trees to sunny tables laden with good food and wine, outside dining spots are where we want to be now.

Western Cape Winelands..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. These are SA’s top outdoor eating spots for the Covid-tinged summer season Lifestyle
  2. Pinot noirs — palate-pleasers for all seasons Lifestyle
  3. For intuition to flourish, judgement needs to be banished Lifestyle
  4. Reaching into the lives of Jim Grant and Lee Child, and what it takes to be the ... Lifestyle
  5. It could’ve been exotic or clichéd, but with Lynne-Marie Eatwell, it’s different Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in

Related articles

  1. It could’ve been exotic or clichéd, but with Lynne-Marie Eatwell, it’s different Lifestyle
  2. It’s the season of bright blooms, birdsong … and pesky pollen Lifestyle
  3. Berdoues mixes and matches little bursts of summer Lifestyle
  4. Top Cape chef tapas into a new reality and unlocks fresh ideas Lifestyle
  5. It’s time for a road-trip, so head for the Overberg. You’re sure to be bowled ... Lifestyle
  6. Glass of sunshine: why we’re loving chenin blanc – wine of the season Lifestyle
X