These are SA’s top outdoor eating spots for the Covid-tinged summer season
The winelands were made for eating outdoors — but there are other great options countrywide too
06 October 2020 - 19:43
From picnic blankets under trees to sunny tables laden with good food and wine, outside dining spots are where we want to be now.
Western Cape Winelands..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.