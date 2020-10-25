Get off the saddle: the importance of off-bike training

Devlin Brown asks Warwick Cross how to reap the benefits of off-bike training

There is only so much that can be achieved on the bike. The problem with only doing “on the bike” training is that you will plateau and find it increasingly challenging to improve performance.



For professional riders, it is often the 1% differences that result in a win or a loss. These 1% differences come from off-bike training, be that true and pure strength training or mobility and movement training such as yoga. ..