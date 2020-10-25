Lifestyle

GM’s first fully electric addition to its lineup: Hummer EV, an off-road ‘beast’

Hummer’s reinvention is to build ‘the most capable factory truck, ever’

25 October 2020 - 18:33 By Denis Droppa

Hummer, the brand that became synonymous with fuel-guzzling excess, has been reinvented as a planet-friendly electric vehicle.

General Motors this week unveiled the Hummer EV pickup, the first fully electric addition to its lineup. But though it doesn’t guzzle a drop of fuel, the excess is still there in the form of an electric powertrain that pushes out astonishing outputs of 750kW and 15,590Nm. That torque figure is not a typo, and it’s generated by three electric motors, which put the power down through all-wheel drive...

