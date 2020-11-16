British snapper ranks death above celebs and models in new exhibition
With portraits of people and their dead loved ones alongside interviews, Rankin aims to get people talking about death
16 November 2020 - 20:16
Rankin, the British photographer best known for his shots of celebrities and supermodels, has turned his lens to death in a online exhibition that opened on Monday.
“Lost for Words” consists of portraits of people with images of their deceased loved ones projected onto them. Alongside the pictures, they talk about their experiences of grief and loss in videoed interviews...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.