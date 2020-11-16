British snapper ranks death above celebs and models in new exhibition

With portraits of people and their dead loved ones alongside interviews, Rankin aims to get people talking about death

Rankin, the British photographer best known for his shots of celebrities and supermodels, has turned his lens to death in a online exhibition that opened on Monday.



“Lost for Words” consists of portraits of people with images of their deceased loved ones projected onto them. Alongside the pictures, they talk about their experiences of grief and loss in videoed interviews...