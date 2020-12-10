Lifestyle

Back to the Golden Age: five things to watch this weekend

Tales of Hollywood’s Golden Age millennials, wartime horror and modern-day Turkey — here’s what to stream

10 December 2020 - 20:25 By Tymon Smith

Mank — Netflix

David Fincher makes a triumphant return to form with this gloriously shot black and white drama about the other man responsible for what many regard as the greatest film of all time. Orson Welles directed it, but he couldn’t have pulled off the power and magic of Citizen Kane without the help of scriptwriter Herman J Mankiewicz, who, in spite of his terrible addiction to alcohol and sarcasm, managed to create a universal fable about hubris, power and greed that still resonates. Played with chameleon-like brilliance by Gary Oldman, Mank is here presented as a brilliant but troubled man who was equal to the genius of Welles and had an acute eye for the foibles and shallowness of Hollywood’s Golden Age, which provided him with the fodder for his story...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

