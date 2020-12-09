Pakistani filmmaker takes a swipe at hate speech

Arafat Mazhar’s animated offering promotes tolerance as social media fuels more and more violence

The creator of an animated film on blasphemy in Pakistan is hoping it will prompt discussion on tolerance at a time when rights advocates say hate speech on social media is increasingly triggering violence.



The short film, Swipe, is about a boy obsessed with a hypothetical smartphone app that allows people to vote on whether someone should be killed for blasphemy and offers a glimpse of a stark future of what rights groups say is a worrisome present...