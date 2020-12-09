Pakistani filmmaker takes a swipe at hate speech
Arafat Mazhar’s animated offering promotes tolerance as social media fuels more and more violence
09 December 2020 - 19:39
The creator of an animated film on blasphemy in Pakistan is hoping it will prompt discussion on tolerance at a time when rights advocates say hate speech on social media is increasingly triggering violence.
The short film, Swipe, is about a boy obsessed with a hypothetical smartphone app that allows people to vote on whether someone should be killed for blasphemy and offers a glimpse of a stark future of what rights groups say is a worrisome present...
