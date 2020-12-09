World

Pakistani filmmaker takes a swipe at hate speech

Arafat Mazhar’s animated offering promotes tolerance as social media fuels more and more violence

09 December 2020 - 19:39 By Umar Farooq

The creator of an animated film on blasphemy in Pakistan is hoping it will prompt discussion on tolerance at a time when rights advocates say hate speech on social media is increasingly triggering violence.

The short film, Swipe, is about a boy obsessed with a hypothetical smartphone app that allows people to vote on whether someone should be killed for blasphemy and offers a glimpse of a stark future of what rights groups say is a worrisome present...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Pakistani filmmaker takes a swipe at hate speech World
  2. London looks to reinvent itself after Covid, ‘Brexodus’ double whammy World
  3. Ethiopia was doing so well, but now it’s falling apart at the seams World
  4. Ex-cop in ‘brave’ fight with Indo police after being sacked for being gay World
  5. Eye on the world – December 10 2020 World

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Related articles

  1. Twitter expands hate speech rules to include race, ethnicity Sci-Tech
  2. Violent overtones on social media in the face of Trump defeat News
  3. More police operations under way over killing of French teacher World
  4. 'Alien waiter' tweet raises concerns about xenophobic violence South Africa
  5. ConCourt grapples with hate speech law in the Qwelane case South Africa
X