Cowgirl in the Karoo: local Western is a galloping success

‘Flatland’ is an unorthodox take on a familiar world, a subversion of the cowboy genre with an unusual mix of genres and characters

Three women, two guns, one horse and the Karoo landscape stretching to infinity: SA’s first female Western by Jenna Bass has all these, plus an offbeat plot that rampages along to the last laugh, and an unexpected ending.



