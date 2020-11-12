Lifestyle

Cowgirl in the Karoo: local Western is a galloping success

‘Flatland’ is an unorthodox take on a familiar world, a subversion of the cowboy genre with an unusual mix of genres and characters

12 November 2020 - 19:35 By Claire Keeton

Three women, two guns, one horse and the Karoo landscape stretching to infinity: SA’s first female Western by Jenna Bass has all these, plus an offbeat plot that rampages along to the last laugh, and an unexpected ending.

Jenna Bass, the scriptwriter and director of Flatland, has subverted the cowboy genre with her imprint: an unorthodox take on a familiar world...

