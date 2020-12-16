TONY LEON | Batty decisions are a blow, but the vaccine shambles is unforgivable

SA’s lack of preparation to procure a Covid vaccine when funding and cold storage are available is a disgrace

“Putting the moron into oxymoron” struck me as the right lens to view the latest restrictions and beach closures announced on Monday by President Cyril Ramaphosa.



Still, he is the messenger — here and in so many instances — for the whims, prejudices, non-scientific and often evidence-free diktats of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma...