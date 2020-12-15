Which SA celebs' beauty products are worth gifting? We rate ‘em out of 10

Pearl Thusi, Boity, Minnie Dlamini, Boity Thulo ... more and more local A-listers are adding a “beauty mogul” notch to their belts with the release of their own fragrances, hair- and skincare ranges, or make-up kits.

No doubt fans of these red-carpet regulars would be chuffed to find one of their fave celeb’s beauty treats under the tree this festive season, but which products should you chose to gift — or put on your Christmas wish list?

Here’s our verdict:

BOITY PINK SAPPHIRE EAU DE PARFUM

What? A signature perfume by rap queen Boity Thulo in conjunction with luxurious natural hair care and fine fragrances company Halo Heritage.

How much? R1,495 for 100ml.