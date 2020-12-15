Which SA celebs' beauty products are worth gifting? We rate ‘em out of 10
Pearl Thusi, Boity, Minnie Dlamini, Boity Thulo ... more and more local A-listers are adding a “beauty mogul” notch to their belts with the release of their own fragrances, hair- and skincare ranges, or make-up kits.
No doubt fans of these red-carpet regulars would be chuffed to find one of their fave celeb’s beauty treats under the tree this festive season, but which products should you chose to gift — or put on your Christmas wish list?
Here’s our verdict:
BOITY PINK SAPPHIRE EAU DE PARFUM
What? A signature perfume by rap queen Boity Thulo in conjunction with luxurious natural hair care and fine fragrances company Halo Heritage.
How much? R1,495 for 100ml.
The pros: It’s always worthy of praise when a local product can stand shoulder to shoulder with international ones. Given the fact that the base of the “juice” of Pink Sapphire was created by French perfumer Emilie Bouge, in the fragrance capital of the world, Grasse, France, you know it's a quality product.
The premium packaging is equally world-class — it's a bottle that'll look good on any vanity and even better waiting in some lucky woman’s Christmas stocking.
This perfume juxtaposes sweetness and strength, so you can definitely expect a good dose of sweetness in the top notes of tangerine, sugar and wild marigold. If you’re buying it for a fan of sweeter, fruity scents, they will love it instantly.
The cons: This may not be your cup of tea if you don’t enjoy super sweet perfumes. However, you should still be able to appreciate the balancing quality that the floral notes of jasmine and French lavender, and the more earthy notes of cedarwood, moss, amber and ambroxan, bring to Pink Sapphire.
Beauty ed’s rating: 8/10.
MAC X PEARL THUSI MAKE-UP KITS
What? A pair of make-up kits inspired by actress Pearl Thusi’s signature beauty looks, launched in collaboration with global make-up giant MAC.
How much: The Me Kit, which includes a face mist, mascara, lipstick and highlighting face power, is R970. The Power Kit, which includes an eyeliner and a lipstick, is R400.
The pros: Given that the MAC Prep + Prime + Fix Goldlite face mist is R375 on its own, the fact that it’s included in the Me Kit along with three other full-sized products makes this kit good value for money.
Another reason the Me Kit is a particular favourite is that it not only includes products that are cult favourites among MAC make-up lovers, but many of these are multipurpose too. When tapped into the lids or cheeks, the lipstick can double as eyeshadow or blush, while the powder can be used to set the whole face or add a flash of highlighter on cheeks.
Overall, it’s a kit you can use to create a full face of make-up and any make-up junkie, beginner or pro, is sure to appreciate it.
The cons: While the products in the Power Kit are of great quality and work out slightly cheaper than they would be if you purchased them individually, this kit feels a bit pricey for what you get.
While the Power Kit would be a wonderful add on to an existing make-up collection, you can’t use it to create a full beauty look.
Beauty ed’s rating: 9/10
MD SKINCARE
What? A range of gemstone-inspired personal care items by TV presenter Minnie Dlamini-Jones.
How much? Products are priced from R13.99 for a soap to R39.99 for a body wash or body lotion. A gift box, R80, and R500 gift card are also available on the MD Skincare website.
The pros: If you’re gifting someone who loves self-care pamper days, then they'll likely appreciate receiving these skincare products.
The packaging feels luxe and the hydrating properties at the core of the body lotions, soaps and body washes will ensure the skin stays glowing all holiday season long.
The cons: This feels more like a gift to self than a gift for someone else, despite the beautiful packaging and celebrity name.
That said, a body lotion or body wash would make a pocket-friendly stocking filler.
Beauty ed’s rating: 7/10