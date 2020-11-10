Luxury without being pretentious: a golden find in the City of Gold

Reopened AURUM restaurant is showing off its summer menu, and it’s not to be missed

AURUM means gold in Latin and is an apt name for the restaurant that opened its doors in 2019 on the 7th floor of SA and Africa’s tallest new building, The Leonardo, close to Johannesburg’s Sandton City. I went to one of the opening dinners then, a casual feast that involved many delicious courses on a set menu.



Having locked down for a few months, the restaurant is now open and buzzing, as I discovered when I went there again a few weeks ago on a school night. It was practically full of well-heeled gourmands ordering to their particular tastes off the newly introduced summer menu...