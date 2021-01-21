Duck for cover, Durbs, the Real Housewives are coming

Looking to build on the popularity of ‘The Real Housewives of Johannesburg’, one of 2019’s 10 most streamed SA series

The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) is launching on January 29 2021, with new episodes following every Friday.



RHOD replaces the Showmax Original reality series Uthando Lodumo, about Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s traditional and white weddings, which has been delayed by Covid-19 until weddings are possible again. ..