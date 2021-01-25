Lifestyle

New sci-fi books drown us in the terrors of climate change

Cli-fi — coming soon to a planet near you

25 January 2021 - 19:48 By David Gorin

The awful attraction of climate-based science fiction, or “cli-fi”, is that it’s only borderline fiction. In real time we are witnesses to the formative aspects of the story, though we don’t want to believe what we see. Good cli-fi serves a vital purpose: literature may help to shake us from ignorance, indifference or inaction.

Two new novels do that, potently. Kim Stanley Robinson’s The Ministry for the Future, set just a few years from now, imagines a UN-affiliated body that starts to take matters into its own hands to mitigate the ruinous behaviours of wealthier nations and the global elite. The 2084 Report by James Lawrence Powell projects further ahead on the assumption that most governments and citizens scorned the science until it was too late, and then their 21st-century efforts at alleviation were utterly inadequate.  ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ground control to major tomorrows: does it pay to think like an Apollo mission? Lifestyle
  2. New sci-fi books drown us in the terrors of climate change Lifestyle
  3. Mr President, fire the dead wood that is ‘incompetent, aloof, out-of-touch’ ... Lifestyle
  4. What’s the shortest amount of time I can exercise to see results? Lifestyle
  5. The Maybach takes S-Class’s luxury and tech to even greater heights Lifestyle

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?

Related articles

  1. A mother, lover, daughter, friend, foe – and the novel she inspired Lifestyle
  2. Between two worlds: Susanna Clarke shows us where her magic lives Lifestyle
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | From slavery to murder and mayhem, here’s a taste of 2021’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | This year, read ‘challenge’ Opinion & Analysis
X