Buck up, collectors! Three limited edition coins to add gleam to your set
Rael Demby of the SA Gold Coin Exchange and Scoin shop on the pieces you best buy before the end of the year
08 February 2021 - 20:36
THE JAMES BOND COIN:
“This is an outstanding coin, celebrating so much history. Omega has also released a new watch to celebrate the new James Bond movie (https://www.wantedonline.co.za/watches-and-jewellery/2020-11-18-goodbye-mr-bond-omega-releases-special-edition-watches-to-mark-daniel-craigs-no-time-to-die/). In many ways, coins are like watches — celebrating history and fine craftsmanship,” Demby says. The limited-edition, three-coin series from The Royal Mint includes the iconic Bond imagery of an Aston Martin, submarine and tuxedo, and when placed together the three coins cleverly reveal the 007 configuration...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.