Buck up, collectors! Three limited edition coins to add gleam to your set

Rael Demby of the SA Gold Coin Exchange and Scoin shop on the pieces you best buy before the end of the year

THE JAMES BOND COIN:



“This is an outstanding coin, celebrating so much history. Omega has also released a new watch to celebrate the new James Bond movie (https://www.wantedonline.co.za/watches-and-jewellery/2020-11-18-goodbye-mr-bond-omega-releases-special-edition-watches-to-mark-daniel-craigs-no-time-to-die/). In many ways, coins are like watches — celebrating history and fine craftsmanship,” Demby says. The limited-edition, three-coin series from The Royal Mint includes the iconic Bond imagery of an Aston Martin, submarine and tuxedo, and when placed together the three coins cleverly reveal the 007 configuration...