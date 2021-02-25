Blast from the past: SA back with a bang as they thrash World Cup hosts on debut
Today in SA sports history: February 26
25 February 2021 - 19:56
1992 — SA’s cricket team makes its World Cup debut in the opening game of the competition, against hosts Australia in Sydney. With Allan Donald, Richard Snell, Brian McMillan and Adrian Kuiper bowling economically, SA limited Australia to 170/9. Skipper Kepler Wessels (81 not out from 148 balls), Andrew Hudson (28 off 52) and Peter Kirsten (49 not out from 88 balls) steered SA home with three overs and one delivery remaining...
