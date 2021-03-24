Magugu is dressed for international success in New York and Paris

Thebe Magugu has been causing waves over the past couple of weeks for his latest fashion film for Paris Fashion Week, but it looks like the highly-favoured local designer is set to leave his mark in the pages of fashion history with his feature at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.



In a post on the brand’s official Instagram page, Thebe Magugu shared that the Costume Institute of the museum has commissioned his Girl Seeks Girl dress from the spring/summer 2017 collection. The dress includes illustrations by Phathu Nembilwi, whose work often celebrates womanhood...