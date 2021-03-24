Magugu is dressed for international success in New York and Paris
Thebe Magugu’s womanhood theme takes centre stage at New York’s Met Museum
24 March 2021 - 19:58
Thebe Magugu has been causing waves over the past couple of weeks for his latest fashion film for Paris Fashion Week, but it looks like the highly-favoured local designer is set to leave his mark in the pages of fashion history with his feature at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
In a post on the brand’s official Instagram page, Thebe Magugu shared that the Costume Institute of the museum has commissioned his Girl Seeks Girl dress from the spring/summer 2017 collection. The dress includes illustrations by Phathu Nembilwi, whose work often celebrates womanhood...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.