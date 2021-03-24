Lifestyle

Magugu is dressed for international success in New York and Paris

Thebe Magugu’s womanhood theme takes centre stage at New York’s Met Museum

24 March 2021 - 19:58 By Thango Ntwasa

Thebe Magugu has been causing waves over the past couple of weeks for his latest fashion film for Paris Fashion Week, but it looks like the highly-favoured local designer is set to leave his mark in the pages of fashion history with his feature at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

In a post on the brand’s official Instagram page, Thebe Magugu shared that the Costume Institute of the museum has commissioned his Girl Seeks Girl dress from the spring/summer 2017 collection. The dress includes illustrations by Phathu Nembilwi, whose work often celebrates womanhood...

