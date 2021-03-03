When Magugu makes modernity meet indigenous, expect action

Japanese films and spirituality take centre stage in the designer’s latest offering

Girls with machetes are the new girls with guns in Thebe Magugu’s latest Paris Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2021 film.



Shot in Johannesburg, the collection has been causing a buzz for its fun storyline and fight scenes. Magugu collaborated with videographer Kristen-Lee Moolman, who also shot his spy-inspired collection for the Spring/Summer 2021 fashion film...