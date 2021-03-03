Lifestyle

When Magugu makes modernity meet indigenous, expect action

Japanese films and spirituality take centre stage in the designer’s latest offering

03 March 2021 - 19:26 By Thango Ntwasa

Girls with machetes are the new girls with guns in Thebe Magugu’s latest Paris Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2021 film.

Shot in Johannesburg, the collection has been causing a buzz for its fun storyline and fight scenes. Magugu collaborated with videographer Kristen-Lee Moolman, who also shot his spy-inspired collection for the Spring/Summer 2021 fashion film...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The curious appeal of Birkenstocks Lifestyle
  2. When Magugu makes modernity meet indigenous, expect action Lifestyle
  3. This is the way Jozi does Proud Mary. May she keep on burning Lifestyle
  4. No slope’s too steep for Stellenzicht as it sweeps forward Lifestyle
  5. Pescatarian, vegetarian, vegan, carnivorous? No, just bespoke Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'boogeyman' coal suppliers: Highlights of Molefe's state ...
Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?

Related articles

  1. Bonang Matheba, Rachel Kolisi: the best and worst dressed celebs of 2020 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Which fashion family do you belong to? Lifestyle
  3. Bespook design: Thebe Magugu invokes apartheid spies at Paris Fashion Week Lifestyle
  4. Many hands make fashion work for Sindiso Khumalo at Milan Fashion Week Lifestyle
  5. Designers need to take the power of retail into their own hands: Thebe Magugu The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
X