Lifestyle

World’s most powerful convertible is a study in versatility

Ferrari’s low-key 812 GTS Spider, the company’s first V12 since 1969’s Daytona Spider, has blue-blood history

11 April 2021 - 17:57 By Hannah Elliott

Heritage is any luxury carmaker’s most valuable possession. It is also the most expensive: it costs time.

Over its 81-year history, Ferrari has cultivated arguably the most revered heritage of any of today’s sports car makers. The company is repeatedly named World’s Strongest Brand at Davos and among the most valuable luxury houses in the world, even with rivals on its tail of late in the stock market. So it is unsurprising Ferrari would push its 812 GTS Spider as something with blue-blood history, linking it to the Daytona Spider of 1969, the last Ferrari convertible before this one to sport a V12 engine...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. World’s most powerful convertible is a study in versatility Lifestyle
  2. Ear, ear! Samsung’s new Buds Pro offer a galaxy of wireless earphone options Lifestyle
  3. This new bungee fitness fad is stretching it a bit Lifestyle
  4. From Baftas to Annies, SA film and TV make waves overseas Lifestyle
  5. Liziwe Matloha gives us a taste of her new cookbook, 'Dinner at Matloha's' Food

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
Vaccine passports and AstraZeneca refund: Zweli Mkhize’s vaccine update for SA

Related articles

  1. The new all-electric Kia EV6 is here to give your a Ferrari a bloody nose New Models
  2. How Nhlanhla Mazibuko plans to plug into the EV scene with his electric bakkie Features
  3. New Maserati MC20 makes a teaser visit to Johannesburg New Models
  4. The junior M has got the stuff to make it a sports classic Lifestyle
  5. How Daft Punk made the Ferrari 412 impossibly cool Features
X