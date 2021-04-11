World’s most powerful convertible is a study in versatility

Ferrari’s low-key 812 GTS Spider, the company’s first V12 since 1969’s Daytona Spider, has blue-blood history

Heritage is any luxury carmaker’s most valuable possession. It is also the most expensive: it costs time.



Over its 81-year history, Ferrari has cultivated arguably the most revered heritage of any of today’s sports car makers. The company is repeatedly named World’s Strongest Brand at Davos and among the most valuable luxury houses in the world, even with rivals on its tail of late in the stock market. So it is unsurprising Ferrari would push its 812 GTS Spider as something with blue-blood history, linking it to the Daytona Spider of 1969, the last Ferrari convertible before this one to sport a V12 engine...