New Models

New Maserati MC20 makes a teaser visit to Johannesburg

18 March 2021 - 07:56 By Staff Writer
Maserati Johannesburg’s Dealer Principal, Nagesh Naidoo, with the MC20 in Sandton’s Nelson Mandela Square. Picture: SUPPLIED
Maserati Johannesburg’s Dealer Principal, Nagesh Naidoo, with the MC20 in Sandton’s Nelson Mandela Square. Picture: SUPPLIED

SA’s Maserati enthusiasts were given their first glimpse of the MC20 supercar in the metal this week.

A striking Blu Infinito unit made a brief visit to Maserati Johannesburg after completing its hot-weather testing schedule in the Northern Cape and elsewhere in SA. Maserati Johannesburg hosted private viewing sessions for guests and the media at its Bryanston dealership, and seven orders have been confirmed for the Italian supercar.

Nagesh Naidoo, Dealer Principal of Maserati Johannesburg, said: “We are very proud for SA to have been chosen as one of the official testing locations for the MC20 super sports car. The car has been creating a lot of buzz in the market, and we are excited to show it to our clients and the media.”

The mid-engined MC20 is a lightweight two-seater coupé that joins the Italian brand’s line-up of grand tourers and SUVs.

Having used Ferrari engines in its cars in recent years, Maserati powers the MC20 with an in-house-developed 3.0l twin-turbo engine with outputs of 463kW and 730Nm and a rev limit of 8,000rpm.

The rear-wheel drive car sprints from 0-100km/h in a claimed 2.9sec and has a top speed in excess of 325km/h.

It is expected to go on sale locally in the fourth quarter of 2021 at about R5.5m.

New BMW M3 and M4 Competition arrive in Mzansi

The all-new and somewhat controversial (cue those vertical kidney grilles) 2021 BMW M3 Competition Sedan and M4 Coupé Competition models are alive ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Hyundai offers a sneak peek at its racy new Kona N

Hyundai has finally relented and given us all a glimpse of its upcoming Kona N SUV. Built to take on the likes of the BMW X2 M35i and Audi SQ2, this ...
Motoring
6 days ago

The new 2021 Ford Everest Sport is one stylish load-lugger

Ford on Thursday unveiled its brand new Everest Sport. Based on the popular Everest XLT, this stylish seven-seater hits the road with a plethora of ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Motorists must brace for another heavy fuel price hike in April, warns AA news
  2. New BMW M3 and M4 Competition arrive in Mzansi New Models
  3. Mercedes found 'hair in the soup' in testing, says team boss Toto Wolff Motorsport
  4. Stellantis giant has big plans for SA news
  5. REVIEW | Tackling a 2,000km road trip in the new 2021 Audi Q7 45 TDI Reviews

Latest Videos

Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
Man dies after police clamp down on protesting Wits students
X