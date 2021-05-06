Art attack: Israeli ex-sniper takes a colourful shot at mental health

Artist David Roytman says the method he uses to create his works helps him to exorcise difficult memories of combat

Former Israeli army sniper David Roytman has turned his hand to action painting, using guns and live-fire ranges instead of brushes and studios to blast colours onto canvases.



In Israel, Roytman uses a pistol to shoot bags filled with paint, which then splatter onto a wood-board canvas, creating the artwork. In his native Ukraine, he creates paintings in a similar way by using the cannon of a World War 2-era tank...