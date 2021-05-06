Lifestyle

Art attack: Israeli ex-sniper takes a colourful shot at mental health

Artist David Roytman says the method he uses to create his works helps him to exorcise difficult memories of combat

06 May 2021 - 20:53 By Dan Williams

Former Israeli army sniper David Roytman has turned his hand to action painting, using guns and live-fire ranges instead of brushes and studios to blast colours onto canvases.

In Israel, Roytman uses a pistol to shoot bags filled with paint, which then splatter onto a wood-board canvas, creating the artwork. In his native Ukraine, he creates paintings in a similar way by using the cannon of a World War 2-era tank...

