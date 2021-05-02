Lifestyle

Art

Art for Africa: Two coalitions working to change the continent's fortunes

SOUTH SOUTH and African Art Galleries Association are taking different routes to establishing the continent as a competitive force on the global art scene

02 May 2021 - 00:00 By James Sey

The economics of the art world are weird. It seems incomprehensible that anyone would shell out hundreds of millions on a painting, like the infamous $450m (R6.5bn) paid for the "Last Leonardo" in 2017 - which may not be by Da Vinci after all.

And it's made worse by the recent cryptocurrency-driven vogue for paying millions for a non-fungible token (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/2021-03-21-crypto-art-goes-mainstream-as-beeples-digital-canvas-sells-for-r1bn/) - which is basically a digital guarantee that a virtual art object you're buying is unique...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cold-weather cooking: Our three most popular recipes for warming dishes Food
  2. Miss Universe SA's upmarket fashion label was born out of financial strain The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Best and worst dressed celebs on the red carpet at the 2021 Oscars The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. My Octopus Teacher squad didn't go big after Oscar win, instead they give ... Lifestyle
  5. Groot Constantia creates a space for local design to shine Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...