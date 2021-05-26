Is your Gucci too cheugy for Gen Z? The 411 on the new TikTok term

It looks like millennials are getting the ‘OK boomer’ treatment in fashion trends

In the zany wide world of the internet, Gen Z social media users have slowly been fashioning themselves as tastemakers of note. With many popular trends going viral day in and day out, the young guns have shot down a number of popular favourites with the latest catchphrase, cheugy. Pronounced chew-gee, the new craze has left TikTok and Instagram users alike divided. Not quite sure where you stand? Here is everything you will need to know.



So, what is cheugy?..