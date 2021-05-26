Is your Gucci too cheugy for Gen Z? The 411 on the new TikTok term
It looks like millennials are getting the ‘OK boomer’ treatment in fashion trends
26 May 2021 - 19:56
In the zany wide world of the internet, Gen Z social media users have slowly been fashioning themselves as tastemakers of note. With many popular trends going viral day in and day out, the young guns have shot down a number of popular favourites with the latest catchphrase, cheugy. Pronounced chew-gee, the new craze has left TikTok and Instagram users alike divided. Not quite sure where you stand? Here is everything you will need to know.
So, what is cheugy?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.