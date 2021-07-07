Lifestyle

All the world really is a stage as theatres embrace a digital future

A tool that switches between cameras to allow a single performance rather than many takes is changing the boards

07 July 2021 - 20:47 By Barbara Lewis and Supantha Mukherjee

For many it is theatre’s darkest hour. For others, Britain’s Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) included, lockdown has speeded up the use of technology that has transformed stagecraft and revealed new audiences and business opportunities.

Even before Covid-19 closed theatres, they had distributed recorded performances via cinemas for people who could not get to London’s West End or Broadway in New York...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. War of the words: Thebe Magugu uses fashion to fight corruption Lifestyle
  2. Trend alert: guys, it’s time to crop those tops and show some skin Lifestyle
  3. All the world really is a stage as theatres embrace a digital future Lifestyle
  4. Red alert: curating a creative new take on hospitality Lifestyle
  5. She put up her hand and said ‘I will go’: forgotten tales of SA resistance Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Alpha, Beta and Delta: What we should know about the Covid-19 variants in SA
The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...

Related articles

  1. Blame artists’ misery on UTAM, SA’s unholy trinity of acronymic mayhem Lifestyle
  2. New art is going to explode on SA stages, declares John Kani Lifestyle
  3. New York grapples with growing presence of homeless in midtown Manhattan World
  4. How new films have released theatres from cruelty and brought back the noise World