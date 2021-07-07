All the world really is a stage as theatres embrace a digital future

A tool that switches between cameras to allow a single performance rather than many takes is changing the boards

For many it is theatre’s darkest hour. For others, Britain’s Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) included, lockdown has speeded up the use of technology that has transformed stagecraft and revealed new audiences and business opportunities.



Even before Covid-19 closed theatres, they had distributed recorded performances via cinemas for people who could not get to London’s West End or Broadway in New York...