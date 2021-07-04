The blacker-than-black smoky eye is back: Here are four ways to wear it

It's official. The black smoky eye is being dubbed a huge makeup trend for this year — so grab the blackest liner you have and go for it.



Black liner is certainly nothing new in the beauty world — it's quite ancient really, and was clearly a staple in Cleopatra's day. But the recent runways resurrected this empowering makeup trend in a major way as we saw an array of black eyeliner looks featured in almost every show...