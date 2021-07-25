Work it out: why it’s important to exercise when stressed

Instead of asking how to exercise when you’re stressed, you should be exercising to reduce that stress

Many have spoken about our nation’s collective post-traumatic stress disorder. Well, the knob has been turned to “full” and even I struggled to find the willpower to do anything a few weeks ago as our country burnt, let alone exercise.



“Oh look, there goes another Makro, let’s do a burpee.” Let’s be honest — when set against the reality and gravity of what’s going on it really does feel futile at best and selfish at worst to think about exercise. But it’s not...