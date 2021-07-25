Work it out: why it’s important to exercise when stressed
Instead of asking how to exercise when you’re stressed, you should be exercising to reduce that stress
25 July 2021 - 22:11
Many have spoken about our nation’s collective post-traumatic stress disorder. Well, the knob has been turned to “full” and even I struggled to find the willpower to do anything a few weeks ago as our country burnt, let alone exercise.
“Oh look, there goes another Makro, let’s do a burpee.” Let’s be honest — when set against the reality and gravity of what’s going on it really does feel futile at best and selfish at worst to think about exercise. But it’s not...
