EXTRACT | Covid has shown the way and there’s no looking back

The pandemic is a blessing in disguise, writes Ian Goldin

Extract from Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World by Ian Goldin:



Despite the tragic deaths, suffering and sadness that it has caused, the pandemic could go down in history as the event that rescued humanity. It has created a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset our lives and societies onto a sustainable path. Global surveys and protests have demonstrated the appetite for fresh thinking and a desire not to return to the pre-pandemic world...