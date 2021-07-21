Mixed smoke signals: big tobacco set to divide and conquer smoke-free revolution

Tobacco giants are increasingly looking at healthier alternatives to cigarettes

When Moira Gilchrist was first approached by Philip Morris International, she wondered what a tobacco company wanted from a scientist who had previously worked on clinical trials for anti-cancer drugs.



The world’s largest cigarette maker was looking at ways of delivering nicotine in a product that reduced the harmful chemicals in smoking, and needed her expertise in navigating the highly regulated pharmaceutical industry. Gilchrist, a cigarette smoker at the time, made the leap in 2006 — to the shock of friends and colleagues — becoming one of the first people from the pharma sector to join big tobacco, viewed by many as the enemy of health...