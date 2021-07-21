Mixed smoke signals: big tobacco set to divide and conquer smoke-free revolution
Tobacco giants are increasingly looking at healthier alternatives to cigarettes
21 July 2021 - 19:33
When Moira Gilchrist was first approached by Philip Morris International, she wondered what a tobacco company wanted from a scientist who had previously worked on clinical trials for anti-cancer drugs.
The world’s largest cigarette maker was looking at ways of delivering nicotine in a product that reduced the harmful chemicals in smoking, and needed her expertise in navigating the highly regulated pharmaceutical industry. Gilchrist, a cigarette smoker at the time, made the leap in 2006 — to the shock of friends and colleagues — becoming one of the first people from the pharma sector to join big tobacco, viewed by many as the enemy of health...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.