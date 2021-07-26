Are our hospitals really ready for another surge in Covid admissions?
‘I pray we don’t see what we experienced in January ever again’, says Limpopo doctor
26 July 2021 - 19:50
Hospitals in SA’s far northern provinces are coping under the weight of the third wave of Covid-19, but fears remain that further spikes could put them under extreme pressure.
A doctor at a Covid-19 ward at Mankweng Hospital in Limpopo said the situation was currently “not too bad”. At this stage, the ward hasn’t had to ask for assistance from other departments, as they did in the second wave...
