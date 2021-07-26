News

Are our hospitals really ready for another surge in Covid admissions?

‘I pray we don’t see what we experienced in January ever again’, says Limpopo doctor

26 July 2021 - 19:50

Hospitals in SA’s far northern provinces are coping under the weight of the third wave of Covid-19, but fears remain that further spikes could put them under extreme pressure.

A doctor at a Covid-19 ward at Mankweng Hospital in Limpopo said the situation was currently “not too bad”. At this stage, the ward hasn’t had to ask for assistance from other departments, as they did in the second wave...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Are our hospitals really ready for another surge in Covid admissions? News
  2. Taxi unrest and date mix-up hamper school reopening in some provinces News
  3. Koo blimey: Tiger Brands recalls millions of canned veggies after tin blaps News
  4. Mind your own business, Zulu queen and princesses tell Buthelezi News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Swahili must be common African language: Malema’s highlights from 8th EFF ...
Businesses granted incentives to boost economy after unrest and Covid-19 ...

Related articles

  1. Risk of Covid-19 resurgence remains high, Gauteng government warns South Africa
  2. Western Cape finally hits plateau of third wave — but it's no time to relax South Africa
  3. Covid-19 vaccine milestone achieved but there’s still much to do News
  4. SA's Covid-19 vaccine rollout catching up with ‘best in the world’ News