Ascend Label: taking streetwear to luxurious new heights

SA designer Nicole Ncube is striving to bring the fun back into fashion

The wonderful world of glittering fabrics or striking silhouettes may seem like a shadow of a fashion past. But that’s no excuse to drop your love for occasionwear just because you are stuck indoors. While her aim was not to quench the famine of beauty that has plagued the retail industry, Nicole Ncube has, instead, started her own fashion brand, Ascend Label, to keep the spirit of fashion alive.



Ncube had wanted to enter the fashion industry as a model, having grown up with an impassioned love for the world of glamour...