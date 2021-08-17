Peace in a pod: a cocoon you’ll never want to leave

Get cooped up in luxury while immersed in the otherworldly silence of the Karoo

There’s something about the long, lonely roads of the Karoo. As wide-open plains give way to lofty rugged peaks, and windmills creak above lonely farmhouses, you can just about feel your shoulders settle. Your jaw unclenches, breath comes more slowly, and all those deadlines and overflowing inboxes start to feel less important. That’s the Karoo landscape working its magic, and putting life into perspective.



And it’s the magical pull of those landscapes that take centre stage at the latest addition to Mount Camdeboo Private Game Reserve, a 13,000-hectare tract of, well, not much at all in the northern reaches of the Eastern Cape...