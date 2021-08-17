Lifestyle

Peace in a pod: a cocoon you’ll never want to leave

Get cooped up in luxury while immersed in the otherworldly silence of the Karoo

17 August 2021 - 19:57 By Richard Holmes

There’s something about the long, lonely roads of the Karoo. As wide-open plains give way to lofty rugged peaks, and windmills creak above lonely farmhouses, you can just about feel your shoulders settle. Your jaw unclenches, breath comes more slowly, and all those deadlines and overflowing inboxes start to feel less important. That’s the Karoo landscape working its magic, and putting life into perspective.

And it’s the magical pull of those landscapes that take centre stage at the latest addition to Mount Camdeboo Private Game Reserve, a 13,000-hectare tract of, well, not much at all in the northern reaches of the Eastern Cape...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Peace in a pod: a cocoon you’ll never want to leave Lifestyle
  2. Don’t judge a bottle by its price tag Lifestyle
  3. Fast fashion is fast polluting Africa’s rivers, but doing little about it: ... Lifestyle
  4. ‘The sea doesn’t want this rubbish, so I give it and the environment life’ Lifestyle
  5. Extinction of men, trouble in Eden, digital oracles: five novels on the pulse Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan? Explained
Haiti neighbourhoods left in ruins after destructive earthquake leaves nearly ...

Related articles

  1. Sculpted garden grows out of the wilderness within Lifestyle
  2. Who will conserve conservation in Africa? Lifestyle
  3. These are SA’s top outdoor eating spots for the Covid-tinged summer season Lifestyle
  4. After a Covid-induced culinary hiatus, this new eatery is beyond bliss Lifestyle