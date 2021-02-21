After a Covid-induced culinary hiatus, this new eatery is beyond bliss

If excellent food, wine and service is on your menu, then this Buitenverwachting venture is where it’s at

When I arrived for lunch at Peter Templehoff’s new restaurant, Beyond (http://www.buitenverwachting.com/restaurant.html), which recently opened on Buitenverwachting farm in Constantia, Cape Town, it had been more than a year since I had last eaten out. The second wave of Covid-19 was on the wane and fine dining was a dimly recalled activity from a previous life.



Outside, the day was warm and clear, and farm workers were going about their business. Jennifer Hugé, Templehoff’s business partner and the culinary director of this latest venture, met us at the entrance and ushered us past a scattering of diners seated in wicker chairs on the patio, overlooking a cool leafy courtyard. We were seated inside at a table beside floor to ceiling plate glass windows, through which we could see rows of vines stretching up towards the mountain peaks of Constantia. ..