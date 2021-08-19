Guess what? Robin might be gay and it would be marvellous

Batman’s sidekick is going on a date with a male friend, with the writer saying she hopes to raise awareness

Caped Crusaders Batman and Robin have been busy fighting crime together for years, but now the focus of the story has shifted to Robin’s private life, as he explores his sexuality.



In the latest edition of DC Comics’ series Batman: Urban Legends, character Tim Drake, who is the third version of Robin, is seen accepting an offer of a date from a male friend...