Huda Beauty has arrived in SA and this is why you should be excited

Social media’s most followed beauty brand - more than 47-million followers, to be exact - has opened in Joburg

Cult Instagram brand Huda Beauty, founded by beauty mogul Huda Kattan, has landed in SA, exclusively at ARC.



As a brand that has earned its star status through an amazing collection of products and its transparent and inclusive approach to beauty, Huda Beauty brings to South African beauty lovers its makeup range, Kayali fragrance brand and Wishful Skin — delivered straight to their door, at the ARC Sandton store in Johannesburg or the soon-to-be-launched V&A Waterfront shop in Cape Town. ..