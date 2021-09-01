SA in discussions about Russian and Chinese Covid-19 vaccines

“The applicants have to engage with their principals to ensure they are able to get the required information,” said Semete-Makokotlela.

In some cases the reports also had to be translated, as Sahpra had made it “very clear that we operate in English language medium”.

Waiting for clinical data or lab-based data on the variants of concern also caused further delays, she added.

“There are also instances where applicants don’t have that information ready, so they submit and they indicate to us they will do what we call a rolling review submission,” she said.

Semete-Makokotlela stressed to the committee that Sahpra’s first mandate was to ensure any health products submitted for use in SA were safe.

She noted that Africa’s two leading regulators — Sahpra and its equivalent in Nigeria — worked closely with the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities (ICMRA), examining data and other regulations.

“So we are part of global discussions around these variants and around the safety of vaccines,” she said.

While Sahpra’s mandate was to ensure any health products, including vaccines, were safe for public use, Semete-Makokotlela noted that Sahpra did not work alone on this.

The authority’s internal vigilance committee is staffed by experts who look at every case.

Addressing concerns that some people who were infected with the virus had died after being vaccinated, Semete-Makokotlela said more information was needed on the patients, such as what other medications they were on and what other ailments they had.

“It’s a very detailed exercise that we go through,” she said.

In terms of coincidental deaths among people who had been vaccinated that Sahpra had investigated, she stressed the vaccine had not been the cause of death.

“In probably 98% of these 30 [cases] they were elderly who received their vaccines quite early on the rollout when we were focusing on those 60 and above.”

Sahara had taken into account their age, comorbidities and any medication they were taking, she added.