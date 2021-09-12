Roaring success: film about illegal abortion wins Venice film fest’s Golden Lion

The 11-day movie marathon comes to an end as critics call the line-up one of the best in years

Happening (L’événement), a hard-hitting French drama about illegal abortion in the 1960s, won the Golden Lion award for best film at the Venice International Film Festival on Saturday.



The film, by director Audrey Diwan, wowed viewers on the Lido waterfront with its portrayal of a young woman desperate to arrange a termination - at a time when it could mean prison or death - so she can continue her studies. ..