Broadway’s lights may be back on, but it needs to change its tune
‘Moulin Rouge!’ and ‘The Inheritance’ won big at the Tonys, but stars says black artists need more opportunities
27 September 2021 - 20:49
Aids play The Inheritance and musical Moulin Rouge! won the top honours at Broadway’s Tony Awards on Sunday in a four-hour ceremony that promoted the return of live theatre and called for better opportunities for black writers and performers.
“Tonight feels like a homecoming,” said host Audra McDonald. “The lights are on, we are here, we are back.”..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.