Broadway’s lights may be back on, but it needs to change its tune

‘Moulin Rouge!’ and ‘The Inheritance’ won big at the Tonys, but stars says black artists need more opportunities

Aids play The Inheritance and musical Moulin Rouge! won the top honours at Broadway’s Tony Awards on Sunday in a four-hour ceremony that promoted the return of live theatre and called for better opportunities for black writers and performers.



“Tonight feels like a homecoming,” said host Audra McDonald. “The lights are on, we are here, we are back.”..