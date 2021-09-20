‘Ted Lasso’, ‘The Crown’ clinch top awards at 2021 Emmys

TV comedy Ted Lasso and the drama The Crown took multiple Emmy Awards on Sunday for the heart-warming tale of a struggling English soccer team and the lavish saga about the British royal family.

Jason Sudeikis, the star and co-creator of Ted Lasso, was named best comedy actor and the show also won statuettes for Britons Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein for their supporting roles as the club owner and ageing star player.

“This show is about family. This show is about mentors and teachers and about teammates. I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life,” Sudeikis said when accepting the award.

However, it wasn’t all plain sailing. Ted Lasso lost the comedy writing and directing awards to Hacks, about a fading stand-up female comedian played by Jean Smart, who received a standing ovation when she was named best comedy actress.

The early wins poised Ted Lasso to take one of the top prizes — best comedy series — at the end of the ceremony after winning over audiences with its optimism and folksy humour during the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic.