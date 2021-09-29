Imagine that: Lennon cassette recording fetches nearly R1m

A never-released John Lennon recording has sold for R873,981 at auction in Copenhagen

A cassette tape recording of an interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, including a never-released song, made while they visited Denmark in 1970, sold for 370,000 Danish krone (R873,981) at an auction in Copenhagen on Tuesday.



The tape, featuring the song Radio Peace, was recorded on January 5 1970 by four 16-year old Danish boys who succeeded in getting an interview with the couple for a school magazine...