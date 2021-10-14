Lifestyle

Twitter taps in to ‘untapped’ territory. Why? Because it wants your money

The social media platform has debuted new ad features and a revamped algorithm ahead of an e-commerce push

14 October 2021 - 19:03 By Sheila Dang

Twitter this week rolled out new ad features and revamped the algorithm that decides which ads users see, as part of an effort to lay the groundwork to launch future e-commerce features, the social networking company said.

The new features come as Twitter is pushing to grow its performance advertising business, a strategy that aims to quickly generate sales, and constituted just 15% of the social media platform’s business last year. The effort could help Twitter reach its goal of doubling annual revenue by 2023...

