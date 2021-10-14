A WORD IN THE HAND: MANIFESTO
SUE DE GROOT | A manifold manifestation of manifestoes makes one long for a manicure
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
14 October 2021 - 19:02
A peremptory search of TimesLIVE reveals that the word “manifesto” has been used in almost 50 articles in the past two weeks.
It seems manifestoes are all the rage, just like home-delivery services were this time last year. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.