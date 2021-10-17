Lifestyle

Is that a penis? No, you dirty-minded philistine, it’s a potato

Cyprus’s homage to the spud has gone viral because, whether you like it or not, its potatoes are ‘thin and long’

17 October 2021 - 17:48 By Michele Kambas

A Cypriot community’s endeavour to pay homage to the humble spud has gone viral after its 5m-tall statue of a Cyprus potato drew comparisons to a giant penis.

The fibreglass replica, which cost $9,300 (about R135,000) and sits by a main road at the entrance to the village of Xylophagou, has drawn widespread ribbing on social media...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.







