Is that a penis? No, you dirty-minded philistine, it’s a potato
Cyprus’s homage to the spud has gone viral because, whether you like it or not, its potatoes are ‘thin and long’
17 October 2021 - 17:48
A Cypriot community’s endeavour to pay homage to the humble spud has gone viral after its 5m-tall statue of a Cyprus potato drew comparisons to a giant penis.
The fibreglass replica, which cost $9,300 (about R135,000) and sits by a main road at the entrance to the village of Xylophagou, has drawn widespread ribbing on social media...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.